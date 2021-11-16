LINDA GAIL SHULL, 76, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with her Lord November 13, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was born December 1, 1944, in Whitesville, W.Va. Linda loved spending time with her family, singing in church and caring for her home and pets. She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Windell W. Shull; two daughters, Robin Casto (Dave) and Alesia Willis (Tyler), all from Milton, W.Va.; stepchildren, Rex Shull (Sandy) of Milton, Mary Ann Nash (Brian), Mark Shull (Sheila), all from Georgia; a sister, Marietta Holley from Glenwood, W.Va.; grandchildren, Brittany Bowcott (Jack), Jessica Evans (Sammy), Ethan Hager (Emily) and Tyler Bowcott; six great-grandchildren, Laynah Clagg, Shyla and Emmitt May, Kaiser and Avalee Evans and Lincoln Hager. She also had her stepgrandchildren that she loved dearly as well as all her nieces and nephews. Linda was preceded in death by a grandson, Joshua Chad Massie; a son, Buddy Allen Ward; and stepson, Windell Wilkie Shull; her mother and stepfather, Delores and Dan Tudor; father, John William Hammicks; and brother, Delmar Hammicks. She will forever be loved and missed by her family and friends. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Kevin Shull. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
