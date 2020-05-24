LINDA LOU MEADOWS, 77, of Culloden, went home to be with Jesus forever on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. She was born November 22, 1942, the youngest daughter of the late Robert and Pansy Meadows. Linda was preceded in death by her sisters and brothers-in-law, Evelyn and Hallie Nicholas, Vivian and George Doss, Mabel and Ledford Kuhn; her brothers, twins Homer and Isaac, and William “Bro. Bill” and his wife Patty; and a special brother-in-law, William “Joe” Wise. They are all rejoicing with her in Heaven! She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Roberta and Jim Templeton; and sister, Delores Wise of Milton; and her brother and sister-in-law, Darrell and Jennifer Meadows of West Hamlin, W.Va. Lovingly referred to as “Lou” or “Sis” by her “kids,” surviving nephews and nieces are: Perry (Angie) Meadows, Richard (Peri) Meadows, Rosanna (Philip) Spurlock, JoAnn (Jim) Lemmert, Mark (Sherri) Kuhn, Gene Meadows, Matt (Genella) Meadows, Leah (Kevin) McComas, Jim Bob (Heather) Templeton and Ginger Kuhn Nichols; as well as a host of grand- and great-grand-nieces and -nephews whom she called her “babies.” Linda was a dedicated nurse serving with Dr. Homer Cummings for more than 40 years at Huntington Surgical Associates. Linda loved her Lord and Savior with all her being, and her greatest desire was to serve Him and share His Word and Plan of Salvation. She served Him faithfully as a Sunday School Teacher, Youth Leader, singing in the choir, and by being a true example of His love and mercy by caring for her family, friends and so many others in her life. She lived her testimony, and for those who know Christ as their Savior, we will see her again soon. Linda was a member of Cyrus Creek Baptist Church. Her family would like to extend a very special thank you to the Lincoln Nursing and Rehab of Hamlin for their kindness and excellent care she received while she was there. She has entered into the joy of her Lord and surely heard Him say, “Well done, thou good and faithful servant.” Matt. 25:21. Graveside services will be at noon Monday, May 25, 2020, at Milton Cemetery by Pastor Bob Ray and Pastor Dickie Jobe. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is in charge of arrangements.
