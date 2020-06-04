Essential reporting in volatile times.

LINDA LUE BLANKENSHIP, 78, of Lesage, W.Va., passed away June 3, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was born April 28, 1942, in Barboursville, W.Va., a daughter of the late Frank Earl Knight and Hazel Ruby Baumgardner Knight. She was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin D. “Buck” Blankenship, and one brother, Lowell Lee Sharp. She is survived by her daughter, Sherry R. Blankenship; their beloved cat, Beau; and one sister, Donna Kay Bowman. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Gordon Rutherford. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. The family would like to thank Dr. Dwayne Tackett and Dr. Damian Silbermins, the chemo room and staff of HIMG Oncology. Due to the current health concerns, social distancing will be practiced. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

