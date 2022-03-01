LINDA LUE DAILEY, 76, of Ona, W.Va., passed away Monday, February 28, 2022, at her home. Funeral service will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Ridgelawn Abbey of Devotion. She was born July 14, 1945, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Arnold and Vivian Stevens Hardesty. She is survived by her husband, Alva “Perk” Dailey; daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie and Darrell Blankenship of Barboursville, W.Va., and son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Amanda Dailey of Proctorville, Ohio; sisters, Barbara Sue Spence of Milton, W.Va., and Gloria Jean McComas of Huntington, W.Va.; grandchild, Hunter Blankenship (Samantha Davenport). The family would like to especially thank Mary Lou Thompson, Barbara Sue Spence, Alicia and Nick Smith and Ronda Woodrum for their kindness and care. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Ridgelawn Abbey of Devotion. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

