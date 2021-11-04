LINEL LEE ADKINS, 92, of Huntington, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born April 8, 1929, in Wayne County, a son of the late Preacher Paris Adkins and Susan Adkins of Beech Fork. He was retired from Connors Steel and also retired from Meridian Construction. He was a veteran of the US Army, having served during the Korean Conflict, and was a member of Wolf Pen Church of Christ. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Thena Napier Adkins, four brothers, seven sisters and one granddaughter, Jacqueline. He is survived by one daughter, Deborah A. Adkins Calhoun (Charles); one son, Linel K. Adkins (Debbie); three grandkids, Garry Pyles III (Ba’Tina), Paris Adkins and Nathan Adkins Spec. 4 Retired US Army; three great-grandkids, Private Tre of US Army, Gage and Athena; a special niece, Hope Gilkerson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 6, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Elder Emual Adkins and Elder Delmer Adkins officiating. Burial will be in Scott Adkins Cemetery, East Lynn. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wolf Pen Church of Christ. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you