LINFORD MEADOWS, 72, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord May 13, 2020. Private funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by the Rev. Mark Hesson. Burial will be in Milton Cemetery, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. He was born July 6, 1947, in Glenwood, W.Va., son of the late Tyson and Della Flora Meadows. He served as Staff Sergeant in the United States Air Force 4 1/2 years and was a retired postal worker. Surviving are his loving wife of 27 years, Debby Shaffer Meadows; one son, Scott Meadows and Cindy of Mainville, Ohio; one daughter, Heather Meadows of Ormond Beach, Fla.; one brother, Cledith and Judy Meadows of Milton, W.Va.; four grandchildren; and one great-grandson. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

