LISA LYNN FERGUSON, 58, of Barboursville, passed away January 13, 2022. She was born August 28, 1963, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Ritzel and Roxie Holton Lucas. Funeral service will be conducted at 7 p.m. Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Jamie Jefferson. She is survived by her children, Cassandra and Dakota Cremeans of Salt Rock, Allen and Tiffany Ferguson of Scottown, Ohio, and Dustin Ferguson of Salt Rock; and two grandchildren, Hunter and Fisher. Visitation will be Thursday, January 20, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

