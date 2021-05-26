LISA SHAWN COOPER KAUFFER, 60, of Ona, W.Va., passed away May 23, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was born June 16, 1960, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of Loretta Lewis Cooper of Milton and the late Larry Cooper. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Terry Kauffer. She is survived by one daughter, Courtney Kauffer of Ona; two sons, Brad Cooper and Shawn Kauffer, both of Ona, W.Va.; three sisters, Susie Nicely (Troy) of Milton, Kristi Brown (Todd) of Milton and Melody Freeman (Chad) of Ona; three brothers, Steve Cooper (Misty), Timmy Cooper (Dani) and Kris Cooper, all of Ona; one granddaughter, Addyson Cooper; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Troy Nicely. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with expenses. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
