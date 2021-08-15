LLOYD ALLEN BURNER, 96, of Cary, N.C., passed into the arms of Jesus on August 11, 2021. Lloyd was born on May 21, 1925, in Huntington, son of the late Clyde and Veva Rice Burner. Lloyd was born into a family of eight. He had a happy childhood with fun, loving siblings. Lloyd served during World War II in the Army Air Corps, and he retired from INCO in 1983. After World War II, he married Peggy Martt, at passing, he married Gale Pennington Burner, his wife of 52 years. He was a loving father, husband and grandfather. Lloyd had three children, Sandra Greaves (deceased) (Paul), Lloyd Allen II (Tammy) Burner and Gloria Dineen (Tim). He had five grandchildren, Stephen (deceased), Andrew Greaves, David (Lindsey), Scott Burner and Nicholas Dineen. Lloyd was a member of The Shepherd’s Church in Cary, N.C. He loved to write poetry, lyrics and spiritual articles about his wonderful Savior. He accepted Christ in 1953 (John 3:16). Lloyd was a graduate of Huntington East High School and attended Marshall College. The family would like to thank Dr. and Mrs. Dean Patton for their loving support during all his recent illnesses. Wallace Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. There will be a private family graveside service at the military section of the White Chapel Memorial Gardens with Pastor Rick Glass officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to Appalachian Bible College in Bradley, W.Va. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
