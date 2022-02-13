LOIS JEAN RIMMER, 90, died following a brief illness on Friday, February 11, 2022, in St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville with the Reverend Greg Lunsford officiating. Burial will follow at Ridgelawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, February 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. Flowers or donations to Hospice of Huntington, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709, will be greatly appreciated. Lois was born in Cabell County on December 26, 1931, to the late Charles and Erma Collins. She graduated from Barboursville High School in 1949 and continued her education at Marshall University, graduating in 1953 with a degree in Education. She was a retired teacher and instructor of University of Kentucky. Prior to that she was Director of Lawrence County Ohio Book Mobile Program for 17 years. Her main love was education. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Rimmer; brother-in-law, Kenny Keller. She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Annette Rimmer of Ironton, Ohio; cherished grandson in the US Air Force, Staff Sgt. Brandon and Christi Lynne Rimmer of Crestview, Fla.; step-grandson, Timothy and Jamie Hensley of Franklin Furnace, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Dakota Rimmer, McKenna Rimmer, Alanah Rimmer, Mason Hensley and Alley Hensley; brother and sisters-in-law, Bob and Dorothy Collins, Donna Keller, Ruth Rimmer Lewis and Mary Jane Rimmer, all of Huntington. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you