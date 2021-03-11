LOIS “LEIGH” KAUTZ OLSON, 62, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021, at her home. She was born September 28, 1958, in Ironton, Ohio, a daughter of the late Charles Edward and Lucy Gawthrop Kautz. She is survived by her husband, David Lawrence Olson of Barboursville, W.Va.; two sons, Michael (Blakley) Olson of Richmond, Va., and Nathan (Christin) Olson of Barboursville, W.Va.; two sisters, Lucianne (Rick) Call of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Kathleen (Earnest) Coalter of Cape Charles, Va.; four grandchildren, Emma, Ava, Charles “Charlie” and Yeatts Olson; father-in-law, Lawrence Olson; and nieces and nephews, Amy Call, Joe (Christina) Call, Mollie (Bobby) Bannister, Jarrod (Mara) Call, Andy (Samantha) Coalter and Courtney (Brad) Watkinson. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville, W.Va. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville, W.Va., by Dr. David Lemming. Funeral and graveside services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington Inc., www.hospiceofhuntington.org, or The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, www.themmrf.org. The family would like to thank Melissa and Eliza of Hospice of Huntington Inc. for their wonderful care and kindness. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

