LOIS MARYALINE MULLENS, 95, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away November 2, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was born October 7, 1926, in Princeton, W.Va., a daughter of the late Price and Florence Russell Shupe. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Mullens. She is survived by one daughter, Myra Talbot; two grandchildren, Julie Novel (Don) and Angie Tucker; two great-grandchildren, Anthony and Elliott; several nieces and nephews; and many friends, including several from Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Resthaven Memorial Park, Princeton, West Virginia, by Dr. David Lemming. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

