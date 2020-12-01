LOIS MORRIS, 92, of Barboursville, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020. She was born August 14, 1928, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late Grace Altizer Adkins and Albert Adkins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert M. Morris. She retired from Owens-Illinois, where she worked in the accounting department. She is survived by her daughters, Shelia Hauser and Sandra Morris of Barboursville; grandson, Joshua Hauser; and great-granddaughters, Joshalyn and Grayson. There will be no services. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.

