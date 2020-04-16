LOIS PEARL GALYEAN, 86, of Scott Depot, W.Va., passed away Monday, April 13, 2020. She was born May 9, 1933, in Plain City, Ohio, a daughter of the late Frank and Myrtle Carpenter Heck. She was preceded in death by one son, William E. Galyean II, and one grandson, Joshua Scott Barker. She was a resident of Scott Depot, W.Va., and a previous resident of Huntington, W.Va., and Sebring, Fla. She was a recent member of St. John’s United Methodist Church, Scott Depot, and a lifelong member of Highlawn United Methodist Church/Community of Grace. She is survived by her husband, William Galyean; two daughters, Cathleen Hearnshaw (Gary) of Hurricane, W.Va., and Deborah G. Barker (James Saylor) of Lexington, Ky.; one grandson, Jeremy Barker (JoCel); great-grandchildren; and a special cousin whom she loved as her own, Tamara Stidham, and her two children, Michael and Nicholas. Special thanks to Rolling Meadows Assisted Living and Fresenius Kidney Care, Hurricane, for their kindness, love and care. Private services will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

