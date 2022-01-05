LOIS VIRGINIA PACK, 89, of Salt Rock, W.Va., passed away December 31, 2021. Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 6, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Steve Johnson. Burial will be private. She was born June 14, 1932, in Lincoln County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Irvin and Eunice Pridemore Wilson. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Arnold Pack. She is survived by two daughters, Judith Hager of Salt Rock, W.Va., and Amanda Moore (Garth Kistner) of Hurricane, W.Va.; son, Timothy Pack (Teresa) of Salt Rock, W.Va.; grandchildren, Cory Pack, Derrick Pack, Megan Midkiff and Chad Moore; and three great-grandchildren, Emsley Midkiff, Kynlee Pack and Anna Pack. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com.
