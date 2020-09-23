Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

LORA GAYE MORRISON, 77, of Beaumont, Texas, formerly of Salt Rock, W.Va., passed away September 17, 2020. She was born December 3, 1942, in Cabell County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Paul and Mavis Dillon Chapman. She was also preceded in death by her son, Kevin King. She is survived by her husband, Chester Brent Morrison; three sons and daughters-in-law, Craig and Carla King, Rodney and Kara King, and Jason and Brandi Morrison; one brother and sister-in-law, Butch and Sharon Chapman; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor James Caldwell. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock, W.Va. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.