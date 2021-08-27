LORENE SMITH CHAPMAN, 88, of Barboursville, W.Va., entered into the loving arms of Jesus on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at home, with her loving family. She was a loving mother, grandmother and aunt.
She loved her Lord Jesus Christ and her family very much. She was a member of Olive Missionary Baptist Church, where she was affectionately called “Miss Cubbie.” She was a retired seamstress from Corbin Limited, with more than 30 years of service.
She was born September 19, 1932, in Milton, W.Va., the daughter of the late Ozy Marion Smith and Maletha Ann Blake Smith. She was the widow of Harless Evert Chapman and Kermit G. Chapman. Also preceding her in death was a daughter, Rebecca Ann Chapman Dennison; a granddaughter, Pamela Kay Dennison; five sisters, Eloise Elkins, Louise Matthews, Jewel Thacker, Deloris Adkins, Phyllis Flynn, and three brothers, Ervy, Worthy and Vernon Hershey Smith.
She is survived by her children, Sharon Sue Sowards (John) of Eastview, Ky., Roger Dale Chapman (Kathy) of Ona, W.Va., Jacqueline Henderson (James) of Ona, W.Va., Kenneth Ray Chapman (Lisa) of Huntington, Denise Michelle Skidmore (Larry) of Barboursville; and a son-in-law, Kenneth Dennison (Sandra) of Ona, W.Va.; her 15 grandchildren, John Michael Sowards (Kim), Dale Anthony Sowards (Teresa), Sara Suzanne Sowards, Kimberly Dawn Brisco (Jerry), Robin Kelli Plybon (Dirk), Roger Dale Chapman II (Wendy), Jason Allen Chapman (Leah), James Clayton Henderson, Rachael May Henderson, Samuel David Henderson (April), Jessica Lynn Henderson Stephens, Hannah Grace Henderson, Crystal Marie Chapman, Rebecca Ray Mason (Chris) and Kenneth Ray Chapman Jr.; 20 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted 3 p.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Olive Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Gordon Rutherford, Pastor Doug Spurlock and Pastor Larry Skidmore officiating. Entombment will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens Christus Mausoleum. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the church.
The family would like to thank David Elkins, Delilah Jenkins, Kim Brisco, Kelli Plybon and Teresa Sowards for their loving care in helping with Mom. We would also like to thank Hospice of Huntington for all their assistance with our mother in her last days. In lieu of flowers, we would ask that you purchase Bibles in her name through Gideons International, 209 State Street, Proctorville, OH 45669. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.