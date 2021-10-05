LORETHA ROBINSON EUBANKS, 87, of Huntington, passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Ray Vance. She was born November 18, 1933, in Williamson, W.Va., a daughter of the late Hayes and Tinsey Robinson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Joel Eubanks; son, Thomas Haze Eubanks; sisters, Etta Fitch, Hazel Mitchell and Ruby Meadows; one brother, Walker Robinson; and one great-great-granddaughter. She is survived by one daughter, Phyllis Christine and Greg Shepherd of Barboursville; one son, James David Eubanks of Huntington; grandchildren, Kristi, Gregory and Joshua (Allie); great-grandchildren, Zachary, Matthew, Christopher, Jordan, Logan, Riley, Ashley, Alyssa, Hannah, Dawson, Austin, Landon and Ava; and one great-grandson, Jacob Clark. Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

