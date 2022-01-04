LOU ANN VICKERS, 60, of Ona, W.Va., passed away January 1, 2022. She was born July 13, 1961, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Raymond and Lillian Woods Gibson. She is survived by one daughter, Amy McComas of Ona, W.Va.; son, Jonathan Martin of Barboursville, W.Va.; sister, Sandy Shoup of Florida; brother, Frankie Vickers of Huntington, W.Va.; two grandchildren, Leland and Neena McComas. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you