LOWELL EUGENE MACE, 74, of Huntington, passed away May 28, 2021, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was born April 10, 1947, in Huntington, a son of the late Hassel E. Mace and Emma Mathews Brokaw. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Cathy Ferrell. He is survived by one daughter, Kelly Mace; one son, Eric Mace; and two grandchildren, Jared Mace and Emily Mace. There will be no services. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.

