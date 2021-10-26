LUCILLE WATTS WATSON, 83, of East Lynn, W.Va., passed away Sunday, October 24, 2021. She was born July 19, 1938, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Golden and Fannie Adkins Watts. She was retired from Corbin Ltd. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by one son, Dallas Watson. She is survived by four sons, Tom Watson (Debbie) of Barboursville, Larry Watson (Kathy) of East Lynn, W.Va., Danny Watson (Dawn) of Grayson, Ky., and Michael Watson (Jeanette) of East Lynn, W.Va.; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and lifelong best friend, Janet Adkins. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Rev. Carlos Gibson officiating. Burial will be in Bowen Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. The family would like to give a special thanks to Hospice of Huntington-Wayne for their care and support. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
