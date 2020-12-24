LUCY BALMAINE HATFIELD, 1917-2020 — Our beloved Balmaine died peacefully Dec. 14, 2020, at the age of 103 in Sugar Land, Texas. Born in Richmond, Va., to Lura and Lloyd Hunter, she lived most of her long life in Barboursville. She graduated as valedictorian from Barboursville High School and from Marshall University, majoring in Mathematics and Home Economics. Offered a scholarship for graduate study, she went on to Cornell, but Hallie Hatfield proposed during that first semester and they married in 1939. They raised their two boys, Steven and Bart, in Barboursville. Balmaine was active in their church, Barboursville Baptist, and in the community. She enjoyed a full life, participating in sports, tennis, swimming and even playing golf into her 90s and bridge until her 100th birthday! She was an accomplished seamstress, embroiderer and baker. Her coconut cream pie was a favorite. As her sister Pat said, her hobby was looking nice, and she always did! The epitome of a southern gentlewoman, she displayed exceptional charm and elegance. She and Hallie enjoyed traveling, hospitality and most of all each other. When she was 96, she decided that she could no longer live alone, so Bart and his wife, Marit, welcomed her into their home in Sugar Land, TX. She was kind and gracious and a devoted Christian lady who attended Bible Study Fellowship classes with Marit after her move. Granddaughter Amy said she never said an unkind word about anyone. She will be lovingly remembered by her sister, Patricia Arant of Granville, Ohio; her son, Bart (wife Marit); Steven’s wife, Barbara Hatfield; Steven’s first wife, Diana Blake; granddaughters, Amy Rader (husband Tom), Kristin Abraham (husband Jiju); great-grandchildren, Kasey Holloway (husband Todd), Hunter Short, Brock Rader, Elliot Abraham; great-great-grandchildren twins, Arrow and Rhodes Holloway; and numerous nieces, nephews and their families, well as friends. Balmaine was preceded in death by her husband, Hallie; son, Steven; her brother, Charles Hunter; and sister, Eva Hatfield. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a graveside service at Ridgelawn Memorial Park in Huntington on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at 2 p.m. Memorial services will follow when this health crisis has passed. Memorial gifts are welcome to Barboursville Baptist Church, P.O. Box 291, Barboursville, WV 25504. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
