LYLE THOMAS BROOKS, 63, of Branchland, W.Va., passed away July 17, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 22, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Bishop Gary L. Edwards. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. He was born September 4, 1957, in Huntington, a son of the late Odie Otho and Patricia Marie Cole Brooks. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Pamela Dotson and Brenda Lowman. He is survived by his wife, Brenda May Brooks; three daughters, Patty “Duke” and Terry Adkins of Barboursville, Janie “Sis” Brooks and Andy of Branchland, W.Va., and Ellen “Jennybell” and Bebo McCaffrey of Huntington; three sisters, Ellen Adkins of Huntington, Violet Vance of Wayne and Lori Hammond of Huntington; two brothers, June Brooks and Eddie Brooks, both of Huntington; seven grandchildren, Zack, Colton, Kayla, Miranda, Dakota, Savannah and Alex; and nine great-grandchildren, Josiah, Channing, Braylon, Bentlee, Eastyn, Ellynna, Conner, Isaac and Iziaha. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you