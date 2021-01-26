MAGDALINA KINNARD, 60, of Hurricane, passed away January 23, 2021. She was born in Leyte, Philippines, December 10, 1960. She was married to Mike Kinnard. She was a vibrant soul who never knew a stranger. She would always be donned in the brightest outfits, and she loved her flowers. She worked for many years in the restaurant industry where she made many of her lifelong friends. She always claimed her greatest achievement was her three children. She was survived by her children, Edith Keller and her husband Matt, Joanna Evans and her husband Kevin, Isaac Holstein and his wife Danielle, and her four grandchildren. Visitation will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home in Milton. Memorial service will immediately follow, provided by Pastor Derek Roberts. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made in her honor to The Ronald McDonald House.

