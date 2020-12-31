MARGARET ANN ROSS RAMEY, 73, of Milton, W.Va., passed away December 27, 2020, at home. She was born October 17, 1947, in Cabell County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Maxwell and Nora Frances Sowards Ross. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Larry Elmer Ramey; brothers, James Ross, Jerry Ross, Gary Ross and Charles Ross; sisters, Judy May, Edna Booth and Maxine Ross. She is survived by one daughter, Kimberly Workman; one son, Donald Ramey; grandchildren, Julie Bryan (Edward), John Workman, Michael Workman, Brittany Workman, Kimmy Holland (Derek) and Levi Ramey; great-grandchildren, Chase Bryan, Chandler Workman and Ellyana Holland; son-in-law, Johnny Workman; brother, Larry Ross. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Richard Holland officiating. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.