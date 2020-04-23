MARGARET ASHWORTH, 92, of Milton, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born September 19, 1927, in Huntington, a daughter of the late H.C. Dean and Esta Smith Dean. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Harold Ashworth; siblings, Harlan, Paul, Clinton, Bill and Pete; grandson, Brad Ashworth Jr.; and son-in-law, Randy France. She is survived by one daughter, Diana France of Barboursville; two sons, Harold “Punky” Ashworth Jr. (Debbie) of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Brad Ashworth Sr. (Jo) of Grayson, Ky.; two brothers, Roy Dean of Michigan and Clifford Dean of Milton; three sisters, Juanita Scarberry of Milton, Mildred Hicks of Proctorville, Ohio, and Freda Chicarell of Florida; seven grandchildren, Carrie Scarberry, Ashley Coleman, Sarah France, Ariel Green, Tanner Ashworth, Lindsay Ashworth and Jordan Ashworth; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. According to Margaret’s wishes, there will be no services. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

