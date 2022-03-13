MARGIE ELAINE KEATON, 77, of Milton, passed away March 10, 2022, at home. She was born April 23, 1944, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late Fisher and Geneva Williamson. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Tony Williamson, Sock Williamson and Dave Williamson. She is survived by her husband, Donald Keaton; one daughter, Kim Hatfield; one son, James “Jim” Hatfield; one brother, Dwight Williamson; one granddaughter, Courtney Parsons; one great-grandson, Sage Parsons; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, March 14, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Greg Lunsford. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

