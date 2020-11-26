MARIE MILLER, 92, of Huntington, passed peacefully November 23, 2020. She was born March 29, 1928, in Holden, W.Va. She was retired from Huntington Manufacturing where she worked with several of her deaf friends. She was a member of Grace Gospel Deaf Bible Class. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Miller, and her parents, James and Grace Muncy Neece. She was also preceded in death by five brothers and three sisters. She is survived by her daughters, Bonnie Osburn and Terri Vanderhoof; three grandchildren, Mark (Jennifer) Osburn, Tiffany (Rod) Rappold and Carrie (Kevin) Black; eight great-grandchildren; and one sister, Joanne Leighton of Maryland. She also leaves behind Pat Murphy, who was special and like a son to her, and Betty Manley, a special lady that took excellent care of her for years. Due to COVID-19, there will be no services. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

