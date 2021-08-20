MARJORIE GIBSON, “MARGIE,” 84, of Barboursville, W.Va., our mom, mama, grandma, went to join our dad, papa, grandpa, in Heaven on Saturday, August 14, 2021. She was born January 9, 1937, in Tyler County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Donald Poole and Opal Christian Patton. She was a member of Dillon Chapel United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sherman Lee Gibson; two sisters, Ann Nichols and Sally Starcher; and one brother, John Poole. She is survived by three daughters, Sherry (Glenn) Harden and Teresa Gibson, both of Barboursville, and Cyndi (Donald) McCallister of Ona, W.Va.; one sister, Donna Lesher of Elyria, Ohio; one brother, Bill Poole of Elyria, Ohio; four grandchildren, Cara (Tim) Martin, Jessica Wiley (Brian Berry), Courtney (Andrew) Hall and Cally Webb (Keith Knight); eight great-grandchildren, Xavier and Gabe Johnson, Lexi Wiley, Ryleigh Stamper, Tristan Hicks, Raegann Knight, Archer and Ava Hall; three step-great-grandchildren, Lia and Piper Martin and Alyndas Knight; and Margie’s China Doll Gang, Dee, Sis, Ann and Betty. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 21, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Rev. Tommy Jeffrey and Pastor Thomas Malcolm officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dillon Chapel United Methodist Church, 4421 16th Street Road, Huntington, WV 25701. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

