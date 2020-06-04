Essential reporting in volatile times.

MARK ALLEN SKAGGS, 61, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Friday, May 29, 2020. He was born June 22, 1958, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Ronald Skaggs Sr. and Julia Ruth Bowden Skaggs. He was a retired truck driver and was a veteran of the US Marine Corps. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lisa Sue Skaggs. He is survived by one son, Dakota Allen Skaggs of Barboursville; one daughter, Heather (Justin) Chapman of Ona, W.Va.; one grandson, Easton Chapman; one sister, Pamela Skaggs of Barboursville; two brothers, Ronald (Carol) Skaggs Jr. and Edward (Kim) Skaggs, all of Barboursville; his girlfriend, Jenny Spencer; a special friend, Harvey Messinger; and a host of nieces and nephews. Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at Baylous Cemetery with Pastor Greg Wagoner officiating. Funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. on Friday. Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.

