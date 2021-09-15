MARK EDWARD THACKER, 68, of Huntington, W.Va., formerly of Milton, W.Va., passed away peacefully on Monday, September 13, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Chuck Elkins officiating. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. He was born February 25, 1953, in Milton, W.Va., a son of the late Frank and Mossie Beckett Thacker. He was an employee of Locomote in Hurricane, W.Va., for 40 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Michael Thacker. He is survived by his wife Deborah Baylous Thacker; one daughter, Laura Pyle and her husband Matthew of Ashton, W.Va.; one granddaughter, Rachelle Singer; and two brothers, Ralph Thacker of Ohio and Harold Thacker of Culloden, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
