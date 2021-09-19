MARK EDWARD WATSON, 64, of Lavalette, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021. He was born June 15, 1957, in Richmond, Va., a son of the late James Melvin Watson and Cecil Humphreys Watson Drumheller. He is survived by his wife, Drema Hammond Watson; one daughter, Drema Dawn Smoot of Proctorville, Ohio; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Wayne and Sherry Watson of Huntington, and Charles and Michelle Watson of Huntington; two grandchildren, Erika and Andrew; four great-grandchildren, McKenna, Layla, Averie and Ariah; and several nieces, nephews and friends. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, September 20, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.

