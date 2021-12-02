MARK RYAN SMITH, 31, of Milton, WV, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 4, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Minister Dave Gladwell. Burial will be in Saunders and Smith Cemetery. He was born November 29, 1989, in Rock Hill, S.C., a son of Roger Mark Smith and Michelle of Glenwood and Monica Eplin and Scott of Barboursville. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Roger Smith. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Caitlin King Smith of Milton; daughter, Layla Smith; stepson, Ryan Burns; sisters, Megan Smith (Katy) and Brittnee Bush (Travis); brothers, Christopher Smith (Kayla) and Zachary Smith; maternal grandparents, David and Joyce Cumpston; paternal grandmother, Brenda Hartwell Smith; paternal great-grandmother, Alta Smith; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jim and Courtenay King; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Josh and Alex King; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 3, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

