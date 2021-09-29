MARK STEPHEN DONAHUE, 57, of Milton, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021. He was born October 25, 1963, in Huntington. He was preceded in death by his infant son, Mark Christian Donahue. Mark is a son of Forrest Rex and Barbara Donahue of Ona, W.Va. He is also survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Reese and Sarah Donahue of Princeton, Texas, and Reese’s mother, Shawna Browning-Wallace of Palm Bay, Fla.; sister, Tammy Lusk (Kevin) of Milton; brothers, Tim Donahue and Rex Donahue Jr., both of Ona; his loving fiancée and life partner, Lori Perkins Crabtree; nieces, Carissa Lusk, Teressa Baker, Melissa Parsons, Daphne Donahue and their families among several other loving family members and friends. Mark devoted his life to the family business, R.E.X. Inc., was Manager at Billy Bob’s Wonderland, a River Cities Football Official of greater than 30 years, sports enthusiast, and avid hunter. He was loved and respected by all and will be greatly missed. Celebration of life services will be conducted at the Pumpkin Park from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
