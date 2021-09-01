MARK WYANT, 52, of Milton, W.Va., passed away on Sunday, August 29, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, with his wife by his side. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Morrison and Essie Clagg and Bishop and Wilma Wyant; father-in-law, Gearld Perry; and by one brother, Stephen Wyant. Mark is survived by his wife of 32 years, Deborah; daughters, Kolby Scarberry (Robert) and Taylor Wyant (Brandin); grandchildren, Braxtin and Berkley Shinn; mother and father, Gloria Wyant and Larry Wyant; mother-in-law, Deloris Perry; sister, Lori Clay; sister-in-law, Karen Shull (Chris); special just like a brother, Cris Hickman, and special just like a son, Ryan Scarberry; nieces, Jennifer Cabell, Jessica Wysong (Justin), Logan Conrad (Justin) and Lakyn Ashworth (Levi); great-nieces, Kadence, Rylea, Paisley and Parker; great-nephews, Isaac and Ian. Mark made his dream come true five years ago when he started his own business, Y-Knot Construction. He made a great reputation for himself and wouldn’t do anything to someone’s house that he wouldn’t do to his own. One of his favorite things to do was to ride his Harley, and he took his final ride at Watoga State Park. He was so excited when his friends at man camp agreed to let him have a spot to park his camper near there. Mark had many good times fishing at Watoga and Seneca Lakes with his camp buddies. He was a wonderful husband, father, son, brother and even better Papa. Mark told his first grandchild Braxtin when he was born, “Papa has waited his whole life for you.” Everyone who ever met Mark liked him, and most fell in love with him. He was so fun to be around and could come up with the most witty statements. He always said if you wasn’t having fun, it was your own fault. A special thanks to Greg Keaton and all of those helping to complete a couple unfinished jobs. He always tried to keep his yard looking good, and his many friends have stepped in to continue the work. Mark will be missed on Sundays at the farmers meetings but surely never forgotten. Thanks to Doug Peyton for giving his eulogy and to Levi Ashworth, Keith Clagg, Cris Hickman, Larry Husk, Greg Keaton and Ryan Scarberry for carrying him to his final home. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 3, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in the Wyant-Irwin Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
