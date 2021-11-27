MARSHA ANN MORGAN, 65, of Huntington, passed away Monday, November 22, 2021. She was born July 7, 1956, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Paul J. “Jackie” Morgan Sr. and Catherine Joyce Nash Morgan. She was a retired beautician and a member of Dillon Chapel United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Paul J. Morgan Jr. She is survived by two sisters, April Henderson of Huntington and Jill S. Walker (Butch Blankenship) of Huntington; one brother, John A. “Gus” Morgan (Valerie) of Ona; one stepdaughter, Tammy Murphy of Charleston, W.Va.; two nieces, Courtney R. Sullivan (John) and Veronica R. Morgan; two nephews, Jeremy K. Henderson (Jan Mitchell) and Myles Morgan; two great-nieces, Makinlee Sullivan and Willow Sullivan; and one great-nephew, Colton Sullivan. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, November 28, 2021, at Dillon Chapel United Methodist Church, 4421 16th Street Road, Huntington, WV 25701, with Rev. Tommy Jeffrey officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with the services. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timememory.com/wallace.

