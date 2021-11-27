MARSHA ANN MORGAN, 65, of Huntington, passed away Monday, November 22, 2021. She was born July 7, 1956, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Paul J. “Jackie” Morgan Sr. and Catherine Joyce Nash Morgan. She was a retired beautician and a member of Dillon Chapel United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Paul J. Morgan Jr. She is survived by two sisters, April Henderson of Huntington and Jill S. Walker (Butch Blankenship) of Huntington; one brother, John A. “Gus” Morgan (Valerie) of Ona; one stepdaughter, Tammy Murphy of Charleston, W.Va.; two nieces, Courtney R. Sullivan (John) and Veronica R. Morgan; two nephews, Jeremy K. Henderson (Jan Mitchell) and Myles Morgan; two great-nieces, Makinlee Sullivan and Willow Sullivan; and one great-nephew, Colton Sullivan. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, November 28, 2021, at Dillon Chapel United Methodist Church, 4421 16th Street Road, Huntington, WV 25701, with Rev. Tommy Jeffrey officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with the services. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timememory.com/wallace.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Herd’s Huff comments on Virginia Tech rumors
- Mexican restaurant serving free Thanksgiving meal for sixth year
- Cabell Huntington Hospital physician may have been overexposed to radiation
- Cabell County indictments: Man indicted in Huntington drug delivery death case
- Tudor’s employees in W.Va. town trying to organize
- Chuck Landon: Huff mentioned for Hokies' job
- Large smoke plume fills downtown Huntington after fire Wednesday
- Ironton man indicted on charges, including homicide
- JASON LEE ELLIS
- West Virginia’s deer season brings in ‘big bucks’
Collections
- Photos: Huntington Turkey Trot
- Photos: Crews battle fire at Wooten's Garage
- Photos: Winter Wonderland of Lights Christmas Parade
- Photos: Pet photos with Santa
- Photos: Swearing-in ceremony for Huntington police chief Karl Colder
- Photos: 2021 ReFashion Show
- Photos: Marshall beats Charlotte 49-28
- Photos: Marshall men's basketball vs. Jackson State
- Photos: Marshall men's basketball takes on Louisiana
- Photos: Festival of Trees and Christmas Market