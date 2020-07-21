Essential reporting in volatile times.

MARSHALL LEE WORLEY, 39, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away July 16, 2020. He was born December 7, 1980, in Charleston, W.Va. He is survived by his wife, Amy Rice Worley; three daughters, Mikayla Rice, Emily Worley and Madison Jerideau; three sons, Jordan Harless, Brody Worley and Cody Worley; one sister, Carla Crank; two brothers, Tommy Worley and Leonard Worley; two very special grandchildren, Ellie and Oaklynn.  Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. There will be no funeral services.  Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

