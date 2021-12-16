MARTHA AGNES THACKER, 75, of Logan, W.Va., currently from Huntington, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center surrounded by her family and loved ones. She was born January 26, 1946, at Harts Creek, W.Va., a daughter of the late Woodrow and Audrey Iris Keyser. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of forty-six years, Ronald Thomas Thacker; one son, Ronald Lee Thacker; one sister, Barbara Dingess; mother-in-law, Irene Thacker Williamson; father-in-law, Sigel Thacker; brothers-in-law, Sidney Thacker, Jerry Mays, Ralph Kolovich and Donald Dingess; and sisters-in-law, Patricia Kinser and Susan Keyser. Martha was a devoted Christian and longtime member of  Huntington First Church of the Nazarene. She was retired from the Department of Health and Human Resources and enjoyed spending time at the Nazarene Church Camp in her camper, but most of all she enjoyed quality time with her family, her fiancé, Darvin, and her very special close friends. Her survivors include her loving fiancé, Darvin Spencer; three daughters, Kristy (Danny) Proffitt of Logan, Tammy (Billy) Thacker of Logan, Amy McCarty of Barboursville; six grandkids, Brittany (Mark) Tarakji of Charleston, W.Va., Brad (Tiffany) Furrow of Logan, Bethany (Denny) Furrow of Logan, Alexis (David) Deskins of Barboursville, Hailee (Aaron) Proffitt of Logan, and Alex (Emily) McCarty of Barboursville; four great-grandkids, Bentlee and Anderson Furrow, Brooklyn and Elias Tarakji; siblings, Delores (Herman) Clay of Godby Heights, W.Va., Patsy (Roger) Bailey of Henlawson, W.Va., Danny Keyser of Bills Branch, W.Va., Janet Kolovich Frye of Verdunville, W.Va., Kenneth “Woodie” Keyser of Stollings, W.Va., and Cheryl Mays of Poca, W.Va.; brothers-in-law, David (Kathie) Thacker and Pat (Becky) Kinser; sister-in-law, Juanita Thacker; also special friends and relatives, Shirley Amos, Donna Williams, Rodney Proffitt, David Faircloth, Dave McCarty, Bryan Furrow, Linda Bailey, Brenda White, Todd and Connie Spencer Below and Keith Spencer. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, December 17, 2021, at the Huntington First Church of the Nazarene, 321 30th Street, Huntington, WV 25702, with Pastor Marc Price officiating. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. in the Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville and after 10 a.m. Friday at the church. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you