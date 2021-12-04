MARTHA JANE ADKINS, 75, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021. She was born October 20, 1946, in Harts, W.Va., a daughter of the late Millard Adkins and Myrtle Thompson Adkins. She was a member of the Lighthouse Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Blaine Adkins, one sister, Olive Adkins, and three brothers, Jimmy Adkins, Johnny Adkins and Don Adkins. She is survived by one daughter, Kimberly Dawn Slawson (Don) of North Carolina; one son, Stephen Adkins (Kimberly) of Branchland, W.Va.; three brothers, Roy Adkins, Iva Adkins and Millard Adkins Jr.; and five grandchildren, Caleb Childers, Corey Blaine, Logan Childers, Jacob Adkins and Braden Adkins. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 5, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Dennis Morrello officiating. Burial will be in Yeager Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
