MARVIN EUGENE McCALLISTER, 59, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away November 28, 2021. He was born April 24, 1962, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Robert “Bob” McCallister of Barboursville and the late Hester McCallister. He was also preceded in death by his nephew, Adam McCallister. He is survived by his wife, Sandra McCallister; two brothers, Bill McCallister (Jennifer) and Ernie McCallister (Brenda); nephew, Josh McCallister; niece, Hope Floyd; granddaughter, Skylar (Bird) Eaves; and Lingo, his rescue dog. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Herd’s Huff comments on Virginia Tech rumors
- Arrest warrant issued for replacement worker at Cabell Huntington Hospital
- Huntington High tops Cabell Midland, advances to state championship
- Mexican restaurant serving free Thanksgiving meal for sixth year
- Ironton man indicted on charges, including homicide
- Police roundup: Woman arrested after girl reports assault
- Lyzenga leaves a legacy of peace, love and music
- Ironton man sentenced to prison on trespassing charge
- REV. JAMES WILLIAM DEMOSS
- JAMES PAUL DILLON
Collections
- Photos: Huntington Turkey Trot
- Photos: Crews battle fire at Wooten's Garage
- Photos: Huntington vs. Cabell Midland, Class AAA state football semifinal
- Photos: Polar Express viewing and dinner with Santa at the Venetian Estate
- Photos: Small Business Saturday
- Photos: 63rd annual Model Railroad Show
- Photos: Marshall fans tailgate before WKU game
- Photos: Thundering Herd falls to the Hilltoppers, 53-21
- Photos: Museum Store Sunday at the HMA
- Photos: Black Friday shopping at Ashland Town Center