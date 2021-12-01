MARVIN EUGENE McCALLISTER, 59, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away November 28, 2021. He was born April 24, 1962, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Robert “Bob” McCallister of Barboursville and the late Hester McCallister. He was also preceded in death by his nephew, Adam McCallister. He is survived by his wife, Sandra McCallister; two brothers, Bill McCallister (Jennifer) and Ernie McCallister (Brenda); nephew, Josh McCallister; niece, Hope Floyd; granddaughter, Skylar (Bird) Eaves; and Lingo, his rescue dog. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace

