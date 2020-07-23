Essential reporting in volatile times.

MARY ALICE HUDNALL, 82, of Milton, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She was born March 5, 1938, in Huntington, the daughter of Gilbert Smith and Jessie Smith Epling. She is also preceded in death by her first husband, Billy Joe Chapman, and son-in-law, Tom Moore. She is survived by her husband, Marvin Paul Hudnall; two daughters, Frances Johnson (Marty) and Alice Lynn Moore; one son, Billy Joe Chapman Jr.; one stepdaughter, Becky Marshall; one stepson, Marvin Paul Hudnall Jr.; one sister, Loretta Hysell; two brothers, Bob Smith and Junior Smith; three grandchildren, Aaron Johnson, Derek Johnson (Moriah) and Andrew Moore; three great-grandchildren, Brandon Moore, Mya Moore and Benjamin Johnson; and a host of other family and friends including a very special friend, Jazmon. Funeral services will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Friends may visit from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformeory.com/wallace.

