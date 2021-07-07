MARY ALICE SOWARDS HOLBROOK, 86, of Huntington, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021. She was born January 10, 1935, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late Nathaniel and Sylvia Rice Sowards. She is also preceded in death by the father of her children, O.G. Holbrook; one son, Rodney Holbrook; one daughter, Roxanne Skeens; and two brothers, Jack Sowards and Gene Sowards. She is survived by one son, Rock Dale Holbrook; four grandchildren, Amanda Holbrook, Benjamin Holbrook, Clayton Holbrook and Christina Skeens; one great-grandchild, Victoria Partridge; and a host of other family. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, July 9, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Kevin Lantz officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Friends may visit from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, July 9, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
