MARY AMANDA JUDD-COOPER, 31, of Milton, W.Va., passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020. She was born on July 17, 1989, in Cabell County, a daughter of Michael Judd and Lora Lucas. She is also survived by her husband, Rocco Cooper; two sons, Devan Bronson and Xaver Bronson; four sisters, Ashley Judd, Chrystina Judd, Kassy Judd and Ceva Canaday; two brothers, Chad Lucas and Mike Judd; maternal grandparents, Donna Lucas and Donald and Millie Lucas; paternal grandparents, Darl and Mary Judd; several nieces and nephews; special friends of the family, Jonathan and Skye Nance and Lilly Owen; and other family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 4 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Friends may visit from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

