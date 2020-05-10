MARY ELIZABETH ARNOLD, 85, of Milton, has been added to Heaven’s Angels and reunited with her loving husband, Jim, who she missed dearly, on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Mary was born on June 18, 1934, in South Charleston, W.Va., a daughter of the late Robert Lee Vanater and Nona May Fletcher Vanater. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jim Arnold; two sons, Bobby and Danny Arnold; and a grandchild, Christopher Briers. Mary was a member of Milton Baptist Church. She graduated from Marshall University and went on to receive her Masters at WV College. She was a teacher for over twenty-nine years. Most of those years were spent at Culloden Elementary School. Her students, to this day, express their love and comment she was their favorite teacher. She is survived by two daughters, Carolyn (Jeff) Briers of Oak Hill, W.Va., and Margo Walker of Milton; one son, Johnny Arnold of Tooele, Utah; one brother, Bob Vanater of Hurricane, W.Va.; a daughter-in-law, Mitzi Arnold of Huntington; eight grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; along with five nephews, one niece, special loving friends, dear neighbors and her sisterhood of teacher friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Allen Stewart officiating. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. At this unprecedented time, the family understands if you are unable to attend, but your prayers will be greatly appreciated. The family would like to give special thanks for the wonderful care by Paramount Midland Meadows and the abundant loving care she received from her special niece, Judy Napier, whom Mary loved like another daughter, and a special friend, Mary Ellen Ball. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Milton Baptist Church, 1123 Church Street, Milton, WV 25541. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
