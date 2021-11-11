MARY ELIZABETH PRESTON-DOLEN, 80, of Huntington, went home to be with the Lord and her late husband, Rev. Sam H. Dolen, on November 9, 2021. She was surrounded by her family at her home. She was born December 25, 1940, in Minden/Oak Hill, W.Va., daughter of the late John and Irene Preston. She was a housewife and a loving mother and grandmother. Mary was preceded in death by three brothers and four sisters. She leaves behind her children, Rebecca (Mel) Davis and Samuel (Tica) Dolen; four grandchildren, Kevin (Michele) Smith, Samantha (Justin) Ramey, Samuel “Bub” Dolen and Lionel Dolen; and four special great-grandchildren, Carrie, Haley, Briahna and Brooklyn. She leaves behind two brothers, Mike (Beverly) Preston and David Preston. A special thank you to her daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and Mel Davis, for taking care of her during her lengthy illness. A special thank you to her caregivers, Deidre, Marie, Frances, Teresa, Melissa, Vicki and Michelle, who took special care of Mary for the last four years. Also a very special longtime friend, Richard (Jerri) Watson. Also a special thank you to a host of family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Saturday, November 13, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Gary Edwards. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon, prior to the service. After services, there will be a Celebration of Life at Altizer Baptist Church, 4201 Altizer Ave., Huntington, WV 25705. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you