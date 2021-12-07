MARY JENNIFER GIBSON BAILEY, 60, of Huntington, passed away December 4, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center from an aneurysm. She was born July 18, 1961, in Cabell County, W.Va., a daughter of Rev. Carlos Gibson and the late Gladys Gibson. She is survived by her daughter, Olivia Bailey of Huntington; son, Nicholas Bailey of Huntington; three grandchildren who were the love of her life, Orion Bailey, Liam Cooper and Savannah Cooper; three sisters, Patricia, Sonya, Taleen; three brothers, Brent, Shawn and Carlos Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends; and a very special friend, Christina Bowman. She was employed at Allied Nursing of Huntington. She was admired and deeply loved by family and everyone that came into her life. She is going to be deeply missed by all who knew her. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, December 6, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Darrell Gilkerson and Rev. Jackie Walker. Burial will be in Green Valley Cemetery. A special thank you to the staff at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
