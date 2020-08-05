MARY JOAN GUE, 72, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, and was welcomed into the arms of Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior, where she is now reunited with her loved ones and singing in that Angels choir. She was born January 29, 1948, in Ironton, Ohio, a daughter of the late Rev. John Hockenberry and Mary Reed Hockenberry. She was retired from the Cabell County Board of Education and was a member of Church in the Valley in Milton where she served as pianist for more than twenty years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Kelly Gue, and one brother, John Paul Hockenberry. She is survived by two sons, Shane Gue and his wife Marcia of Nashville, Tenn., and Shawn Gue of Barboursville. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Troy Nicely and Dr. Stan Maynard officiating. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
