MARY LEE MAYNARD, 78, of Milton, W.Va., passed away April 2, 2022, at home. She was born August 26, 1943, a daughter of the late Cornelia and Millard Davis of Glenwood, W.Va. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Gary Davis; and ex-husband, Richard Spurlock; and her great-granddaughter, Hazel Burdette. She is survived by her husband, Kevin Lee Maynard; two sons, John (Teresa) Spurlock of Barboursville, Mark (Mary) Spurlock of Lesage; one daughter, Mary (Junior) Short of Milton; two sisters, Polly Trippett (Duke) and Brenda (Bobby) Plants of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va.; one brother, Rocky (Tresa) Davis of Lesage; sister-in-law, Jeannie Davis of Leon, W.Va.; 11 grandchildren, Tabitha (Nick), Timothy (Sam), Josh (Jesse), Tasha (Jacob), Nicholas, Mahala (Chandler), April (Will), Amber, April, Freda, Kalen; 18 great-grandchildren, Madison, Mason, Draven, Dakota, Desirae, Adrianna, Aubree, Olivia, Hunter, John Richard, Hazel, Nolan, Navy, Kahmen, Sage, Ian, Geneva, Gregory; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Minister Danny Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

