MARY LEE SCRUGGS COOKE, 74, of Barboursville, passed away April 3, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Mary was born June 27, 1947, in Rainelle, West Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Lew E. and Mary Evelyn Shaffer Scruggs. She was preceded in death by a brother, Gary L. Scruggs. Mary is survived by her husband of 52 years, Tim Cooke of Barboursville; a daughter, Heather L. Cooke and her special grandson Trey Berry of Russell, Ky.; a sister, Stephenie (Robert) Gibson of Ona; nieces, Manda Gibson of Barboursville, Jenna Gibson of Ona, Delinda Cooke and Crystal Cooke of Huntington; a nephew, Mike McGirr of Virginia, and great-nephew, Ryker Floyd of Barboursville; and several cousins. Mary was a proud member of Mud River Baptist Church in Ona, W.Va., where she sang in the choir and served on several committees. Along with Marilyn Radcliff and Judy Shirley, they made up the “cleaning crew” for the church. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and one hour before the service. The service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Simon Morrison. Interment will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. A special thanks to the nurses and staff at Cabell Huntington Hospital 5th Floor Oncology and the staff at the Hospice House of Huntington. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
