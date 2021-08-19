MARY LEONA TRIPPETT, 79, of Glenwood, passed away August 17, 2021. She was born October 5, 1941, in Cabell County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Wilbur and Pauline Smith Scarberry. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Leon Scarberry, Raymond Scott Scarberry, John William Scarberry; three sisters, JoAnn Earls, Carol Kimball and Karen Hicks. She is survived by her husband, Roger Trippett; one son, Leslie Gregg Scarberry (Janet Terlop); two sisters, Marian Bowen and Linda Gowen, and one brother, David Edwin Scarberry; four grandchildren, Gregory, Heath, Kyle and Logan Scarberry; and 11 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, August 20, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor James Jobe. Burial will be in Greenbottom Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

